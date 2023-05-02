Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] gain 8.35% so far this year. What now?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] traded at a low on 05/01/23, posting a -0.34 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.82. The company report on April 3, 2023 at 4:21 PM that Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 10, 2023.

Robinhood shareholders can submit and upvote questions to management using the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies ahead of Robinhood’s first quarter 2023 earnings call. Shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-2023-q1/ to submit questions. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting May 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until May 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6263378 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Robinhood Markets Inc. stands at 3.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.97%.

The market cap for HOOD stock reached $7.88 billion, with 889.35 million shares outstanding and 697.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.98M shares, HOOD reached a trading volume of 6263378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $11.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11.50 to $9.50, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on HOOD stock. On June 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HOOD shares from 15 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13.

How has HOOD stock performed recently?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.17. With this latest performance, HOOD shares dropped by -6.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.97 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.48, while it was recorded at 8.88 for the last single week of trading, and 9.70 for the last 200 days.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.16 and a Gross Margin at +84.44. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.38.

Return on Total Capital for HOOD is now -8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.83. Additionally, HOOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] managed to generate an average of -$446,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]

There are presently around $4,890 million, or 67.70% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES VI LTD with ownership of 65,105,720, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 58,063,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $513.86 million in HOOD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $473.33 million in HOOD stock with ownership of nearly 8.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOD] by around 52,798,206 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 14,449,487 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 485,295,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 552,543,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOD stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,619,923 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 5,155,732 shares during the same period.