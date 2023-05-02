Quhuo Limited [QH] Revenue clocked in at $551.90 million, up 101.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Quhuo Limited [NASDAQ: QH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 61.87% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 57.14%. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Quhuo Announces Partnership to Utilize Search Giant Baidu’s Recently Unveiled AI-Powered ERNIE Bot.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) (“Quhuo” or the “Company”), a leading gig economy platform focusing on local life services in China, announced a partnership with Baidu on April 24 to gain access to their recently unveiled ERNIE Bot, a new-generation large language model (LLM). Quhuo will soon have full access to the massive capabilities of ERNIE Bot, which can interpret human languages and deliver accurate, logical, and fluent responses almost on a par with humans. This strategic collaboration marks Quhuo’s commitment to harnessing cutting-edge AI technology that can empower multiple business scenarios including front, middle, and back-office functions, while continuing to innovate based on its existing technology solutions.

ERNIE Bot is a generative AI product introduced by Baidu based on its Big model ERNIE family. The company has been developing its artificial intelligence capabilities for over ten years and has developed an industrial-grade, knowledge-enhanced Big Model ERNIE with cross-modal and cross-linguistic deep semantic understanding and generation capabilities, designed to facilitate intelligent transformations across various industries such as finance, energy, media, and public affairs.

Over the last 12 months, QH stock dropped by -52.30%. The average equity rating for QH stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.08 million, with 0.56 million shares outstanding and 0.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 111.91K shares, QH stock reached a trading volume of 61020890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Quhuo Limited [QH]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Quhuo Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quhuo Limited is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for QH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.97.

QH Stock Performance Analysis:

Quhuo Limited [QH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.14. With this latest performance, QH shares gained by 75.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.76 for Quhuo Limited [QH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4400, while it was recorded at 1.6300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9700 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Quhuo Limited Fundamentals:

Quhuo Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Quhuo Limited [QH] Insider Position Details

1 institutional holders increased their position in Quhuo Limited [NASDAQ:QH] by around 227 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 4,420 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 3,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QH stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.