Oppenheimer slashes price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND] – find out why.

Ascendis Pharma A/S [NASDAQ: ASND] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.99% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.74%. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM that U.S. Food & Drug Administration Issues Complete Response Letter for TransCon™ PTH in Hypoparathyroidism.

FDA cited concerns related to the manufacturing control strategy for variability of delivered dose in the TransCon PTH drug/device combination product.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

No new preclinical studies, or Phase 3 clinical trials to evaluate safety or efficacy, were requested in the letter.

Over the last 12 months, ASND stock dropped by -11.94%. The one-year Ascendis Pharma A/S stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.06. The average equity rating for ASND stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.46 billion, with 55.94 million shares outstanding and 55.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 632.78K shares, ASND stock reached a trading volume of 4720676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASND shares is $140.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASND stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $151 to $108. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Ascendis Pharma A/S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ascendis Pharma A/S is set at 5.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 96.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.89.

ASND Stock Performance Analysis:

Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.74. With this latest performance, ASND shares dropped by -20.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.05 for Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.52, while it was recorded at 77.70 for the last single week of trading, and 106.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ascendis Pharma A/S Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND] shares currently have an operating margin of -1097.85 and a Gross Margin at +47.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1139.63.

Return on Total Capital for ASND is now -60.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 193.04. Additionally, ASND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Ascendis Pharma A/S’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,622 million, or 123.56% of ASND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASND stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 6,957,179, which is approximately -8.07% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 6,920,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $484.15 million in ASND stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $365.83 million in ASND stock with ownership of nearly -0.943% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ascendis Pharma A/S stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Ascendis Pharma A/S [NASDAQ:ASND] by around 4,624,092 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 5,317,164 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 56,128,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,069,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASND stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 559,640 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 967,276 shares during the same period.