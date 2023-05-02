Newmont Corporation [NEM] moved down -0.99: Why It’s Important

Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] plunged by -$0.47 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $47.94 during the day while it closed the day at $46.93. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Newmont Delivers on First Quarter 2023 Expectations, Remains on Track to Achieve Full Year Guidance; Declares $0.40 First Quarter Dividend.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) today announced first quarter 2023 results and declared a first quarter dividend of $0.40 per share.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Delivered First Quarter Production as Expected; Improving Production in Second Quarter*.

Newmont Corporation stock has also loss -2.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEM stock has declined by -11.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.99% and lost -0.57% year-on date.

The market cap for NEM stock reached $37.97 billion, with 794.00 million shares outstanding and 792.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.47M shares, NEM reached a trading volume of 5527152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Newmont Corporation [NEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $59.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Newmont Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Newmont Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $59 to $53, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on NEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corporation is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.33.

NEM stock trade performance evaluation

Newmont Corporation [NEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, NEM shares dropped by -3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.64 for Newmont Corporation [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.98, while it was recorded at 47.59 for the last single week of trading, and 46.31 for the last 200 days.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmont Corporation [NEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.57 and a Gross Margin at +17.94. Newmont Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.84.

Return on Total Capital for NEM is now 6.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newmont Corporation [NEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.28. Additionally, NEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newmont Corporation [NEM] managed to generate an average of -$14,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Newmont Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,323 million, or 82.30% of NEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 92,124,821, which is approximately 1.104% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,210,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.28 billion in NEM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.91 billion in NEM stock with ownership of nearly -0.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newmont Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 559 institutional holders increased their position in Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM] by around 35,471,179 shares. Additionally, 485 investors decreased positions by around 42,556,304 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 540,608,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 618,635,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEM stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,166,875 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 6,468,132 shares during the same period.