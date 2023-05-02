Multi Ways Holdings Limited [MWG] moved down -45.77: Why It’s Important

Multi Ways Holdings Limited [AMEX: MWG] traded at a low on 05/01/23, posting a -45.77 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.09. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Multi Ways Holdings Limited Comments on Unusual Trading Activity.

Normally, the Company does not comment on market activity or rumors. However, Multi Ways confirms that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Company that would account for the recent decrease in the market price and increase in the level of trading volume of its shares. Multi Ways is not aware of any undisclosed material change in the business, operations, or affairs of the Company that would account for recent trading activity.

The market cap for MWG stock reached $131.13 million, with 30.84 million shares outstanding and 14.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 999.31K shares, MWG reached a trading volume of 6560576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Multi Ways Holdings Limited [MWG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Multi Ways Holdings Limited is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has MWG stock performed recently?

Multi Ways Holdings Limited [MWG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -83.48.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.78. The present Moving Average recorded at 5.27 for the last single week of trading.

Multi Ways Holdings Limited [MWG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Multi Ways Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.