Morgan Stanley [MS] gain 3.42% so far this year. What now?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] traded at a low on 05/01/23, posting a -2.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $87.93. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Morgan Stanley Capital Partners Acquires RowCal.

Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (“MSCP”), the middle-market focused private equity team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, have acquired RowCal. MSCP is partnering with the current management team led by CEO Jake Christenson, who founded the business in 2018.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., RowCal is a provider of outsourced homeowner association (HOA) property management services, offering a comprehensive solution to better manage and maintain HOA communities. RowCal currently serves the Minnesota, Colorado and Texas markets and has scaled rapidly through market-leading organic growth and strategic add-on acquisitions. The company’s differentiated approach, which leverages advanced technology and an integrated care team to enhance the customer experience, has enabled RowCal to quickly emerge as a leading and trusted provider in the space since inception.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7734078 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Morgan Stanley stands at 2.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.22%.

The market cap for MS stock reached $147.32 billion, with 1.65 billion shares outstanding and 1.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.44M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 7734078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Morgan Stanley [MS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $98.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on MS stock. On October 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MS shares from 95 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 76.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 1197.69.

How has MS stock performed recently?

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.52. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 2.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.45 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.91, while it was recorded at 88.93 for the last single week of trading, and 88.10 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.32. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.71.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 328.87. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $133,803 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 3.87%.

Insider trade positions for Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $127,316 million, or 63.80% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 120,747,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.86 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.14 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 807 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 42,482,061 shares. Additionally, 739 investors decreased positions by around 54,059,474 shares, while 245 investors held positions by with 1,318,556,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,415,097,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,985,940 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 4,183,385 shares during the same period.