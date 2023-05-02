MMTec Inc. [MTC] gain 34.19% so far this year. What now?

MMTec Inc. [NASDAQ: MTC] gained 29.37% on the last trading session, reaching $1.04 price per share at the time. The company report on March 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM that MMTEC, INC. ANNOUNCES RELOCATION OF OPERTIONS FROM BEIJING TO HONG KONG.

MMTEC, Inc. (“MMTEC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MTC) announced that commencing March 6, 2023, the Company will relocate its operations from Beijing to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The Company’s subsidiary, MM Future Technology Limited, a Hong Kong incorporated limited company, will assume all operations previously performed by the Company’s subsidiary, Gujia (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. (“Gujia”). Gujia will continue to perform certain the technical research & development.

Through its subsidiary, HC Securities (HK) Limited, a Hong Kong incorporated limited company, and other Company entities, the Company will continue to invest human resources in asset management and securities underwriting and other related businesses, seeking to attract global funds to invest in the Chinese market and facilitating China’s economic development.

MMTec Inc. represents 3.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $85.37 million with the latest information. MTC stock price has been found in the range of $0.9217 to $1.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, MTC reached a trading volume of 9072833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MMTec Inc. [MTC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MMTec Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 77.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for MTC stock

MMTec Inc. [MTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.93. With this latest performance, MTC shares dropped by -7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.12 for MMTec Inc. [MTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3993, while it was recorded at 0.8574 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4143 for the last 200 days.

MMTec Inc. [MTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

MMTec Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at MMTec Inc. [MTC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.90% of MTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTC stocks are: AYRTON CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 91,228, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.01% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 50,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40000.0 in MTC stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $28000.0 in MTC stock with ownership of nearly 146.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in MMTec Inc. [NASDAQ:MTC] by around 28,574 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 20,695 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 146,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTC stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 19,160 shares during the same period.