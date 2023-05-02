MetLife Inc. [MET] moved down -0.11: Why It’s Important

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] closed the trading session at $61.26 on 05/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.89, while the highest price level was $61.80. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that MetLife Worldwide Benefits Adds Will Preparation and Estate Resolution Services for Members.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) announced today the launch of two services, Will Preparation & Digital Estate Planning and Estate Resolution, now available to members enrolled in life insurance at no additional cost through its MetLife Worldwide Benefits business. Legal services like will preparation and estate resolution are among the top benefits requested by globally-mobile employees of their employers, according to MetLife’s Annual 2022 Expat Employee Benefit Trends Study.

These services, offered through MetLife Legal Plans, provide members access to an extensive network of more than 18,000 participating plan attorneys, including unlimited access to the attorney network for will preparation and estate resolution needs. Additionally, they include:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.35 percent and weekly performance of 1.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.32M shares, MET reached to a volume of 4703516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $76.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $86 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. On June 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 70 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.02.

MET stock trade performance evaluation

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.41. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 7.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.25 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.90, while it was recorded at 60.21 for the last single week of trading, and 67.15 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MetLife Inc. [MET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 4.79%.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,769 million, or 75.50% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,519,588, which is approximately -1.509% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,515,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.4 billion in MET stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.29 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 557 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 26,919,242 shares. Additionally, 619 investors decreased positions by around 35,025,655 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 504,979,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 566,924,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,020,400 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 1,532,413 shares during the same period.