Market cap of Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] reaches 408.10M – now what?

Tingo Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TIO] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.64 during the day while it closed the day at $2.63. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 10:15 AM that Tingo Group Announces Filing of Audited FY2022 Financial Statements and Pro Forma Financial Information for Recently Acquired Tingo Foods.

Tingo Foods Commenced Operations in September 2022, and in the Four Months Ended December 31, 2022 Generated Revenues of $466.2 Million.

Gross Profit for the Four Month Period Amounted to $196.4 Million, Equating to a Gross Margin of 42.1%.

Tingo Group Inc. stock has also gained 32.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TIO stock has inclined by 145.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 276.25% and gained 216.87% year-on date.

The market cap for TIO stock reached $408.10 million, with 138.83 million shares outstanding and 108.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 975.96K shares, TIO reached a trading volume of 5537931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIO shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tingo Group Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for TIO in the course of the last twelve months was 63.77.

TIO stock trade performance evaluation

Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.83. With this latest performance, TIO shares gained by 132.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 276.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 518.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.23 for Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.22, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 0.93 for the last 200 days.

Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tingo Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23 million, or 6.00% of TIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,741,177, which is approximately 1.713% of the company’s market cap and around 26.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,961,945 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.51 million in TIO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.35 million in TIO stock with ownership of nearly 4.293% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in Tingo Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TIO] by around 487,922 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 341,914 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 8,955,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,785,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIO stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 99,592 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 330,635 shares during the same period.