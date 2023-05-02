Market cap of Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] reaches 4.57M – now what?

Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: TANH] price surged by 117.68 percent to reach at $2.33. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Tantech Announces Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) (“Tantech” or the “Company”), a clean energy company, today reported its audited financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

A sum of 4910803 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.18K shares. Tantech Holdings Ltd shares reached a high of $7.97 and dropped to a low of $2.06 until finishing in the latest session at $4.31.

Guru’s Opinion on Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tantech Holdings Ltd is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for TANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.19.

TANH Stock Performance Analysis:

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 143.50. With this latest performance, TANH shares gained by 119.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.67 for Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2200, while it was recorded at 2.3300 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6700 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tantech Holdings Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.41 and a Gross Margin at +18.88. Tantech Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.12.

Return on Total Capital for TANH is now -7.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.56. Additionally, TANH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] managed to generate an average of -$116,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Tantech Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.40% of TANH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TANH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 50,223, which is approximately -9.219% of the company’s market cap and around 3.76% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 41,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82000.0 in TANH stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $7000.0 in TANH stock with ownership of nearly 4.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ:TANH] by around 155 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 31,189 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 64,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TANH stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 17,584 shares during the same period.