Market cap of Sentage Holdings Inc. [SNTG] reaches 9.48M – now what?

Sentage Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SNTG] surged by $2.38 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $9.63 during the day while it closed the day at $4.35. The company report on December 9, 2022 at 4:15 PM that Sentage Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2022.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “we”, “our”) (Nasdaq: SNTG), is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with no material operations of its own. Through its China-based operating entities, the Company offers a comprehensive range of financial services across consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The Company today announced its financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2022. The following summarizes such financial results.

Financial Highlights for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2022.

Sentage Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 175.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNTG stock has inclined by 95.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 99.54% and gained 126.56% year-on date.

The market cap for SNTG stock reached $9.48 million, with 2.38 million shares outstanding and 1.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 35.02K shares, SNTG reached a trading volume of 48719247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sentage Holdings Inc. [SNTG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sentage Holdings Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13.

SNTG stock trade performance evaluation

Sentage Holdings Inc. [SNTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 175.32. With this latest performance, SNTG shares gained by 152.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.52 for Sentage Holdings Inc. [SNTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8900, while it was recorded at 2.2200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4100 for the last 200 days.

Sentage Holdings Inc. [SNTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sentage Holdings Inc. [SNTG] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.43. Sentage Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.32.

Return on Total Capital for SNTG is now -8.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sentage Holdings Inc. [SNTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.96. Additionally, SNTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sentage Holdings Inc. [SNTG] managed to generate an average of -$47,532 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Sentage Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 41.00 and a Current Ratio set at 41.00.

Sentage Holdings Inc. [SNTG]: Insider Ownership positions

1 institutional holders increased their position in Sentage Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SNTG] by around 6 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 50,173 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 45,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNTG stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 48,393 shares during the same period.