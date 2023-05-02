Market cap of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [JZ] reaches 61.78M – now what?

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [NASDAQ: JZ] closed the trading session at $1.32 on 05/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.12, while the highest price level was $1.79. The company report on December 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM that Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited Reports First Half 2022 Financial Results.

Net revenues were RMB260.3 million ($38.8 million) for the first six months of 2022, compared to RMB276.4 million during the same period in 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 78.14 percent and weekly performance of 25.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 128.39K shares, JZ reached to a volume of 5138084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [JZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for JZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

JZ stock trade performance evaluation

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [JZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.71. With this latest performance, JZ shares gained by 23.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.26% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.41 for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [JZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1504, while it was recorded at 1.0966 for the last single week of trading.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [JZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [JZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.73 and a Gross Margin at +22.02. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.20.

Return on Total Capital for JZ is now 12.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [JZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.17. Additionally, JZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [JZ] managed to generate an average of $78,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [JZ]: Insider Ownership positions

5 institutional holders increased their position in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [NASDAQ:JZ] by around 166,473 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 10,639 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 4,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JZ stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 161,864 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 10,639 shares during the same period.