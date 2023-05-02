Market cap of Hongli Group Inc. [HLP] reaches 40.25M – now what?

Hongli Group Inc. [NASDAQ: HLP] price plunged by -9.76 percent to reach at -$0.41. The company report on March 31, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Hongli Group Inc. Announces Closing of US$8.25 Million Initial Public Offering.

The Offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 45 days from the effective date of the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-261945), as amended, in connection with the Offering (the “Registration Statement”), to purchase up to an additional 309,375 Ordinary Shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotment, if any. The Offering closed on March 31, 2023 and the Ordinary Shares began trading on March 29, 2023 on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “HLP.”.

A sum of 9034529 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 54.42K shares. Hongli Group Inc. shares reached a high of $8.68 and dropped to a low of $3.70 until finishing in the latest session at $3.79.

Guru’s Opinion on Hongli Group Inc. [HLP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hongli Group Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

HLP Stock Performance Analysis:

Hongli Group Inc. [HLP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.43.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.75 for Hongli Group Inc. [HLP]. The present Moving Average recorded at 3.81 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Hongli Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Hongli Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.