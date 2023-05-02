Market cap of GD Culture Group Limited [GDC] reaches 50.84M – now what?

GD Culture Group Limited [NASDAQ: GDC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1140.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1290.07%.

Over the last 12 months, GDC stock rose by 30.64%.

The market cap for the stock reached $50.84 million, with 1.84 million shares outstanding and 0.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 52.33K shares, GDC stock reached a trading volume of 12010772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GD Culture Group Limited [GDC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for GD Culture Group Limited is set at 3.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 254.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

GDC Stock Performance Analysis:

GD Culture Group Limited [GDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1290.07. With this latest performance, GDC shares gained by 1073.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 513.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 96.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 97.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 95.03 for GD Culture Group Limited [GDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.56, while it was recorded at 8.14 for the last single week of trading, and 5.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GD Culture Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GD Culture Group Limited [GDC] shares currently have an operating margin of -276.21 and a Gross Margin at +36.22. GD Culture Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -277.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.07.

GD Culture Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

GD Culture Group Limited [GDC] Insider Position Details

1 institutional holders increased their position in GD Culture Group Limited [NASDAQ:GDC] by around 1,073 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 21,119 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 21,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDC stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 21,119 shares during the same period.