Market cap of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] reaches 8.28M – now what?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EJH] traded at a high on 05/01/23, posting a 6.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.34. The company report on February 28, 2023 at 8:30 AM that E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Intends to Acquire Fujian Liangjie Environmental Service Co.

E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) (the “Company” or “eHome”), an integrated home services provider in China, the Company plans to acquire Fujian Liangjie Environmental Service Co.( the “Liangjie Environment” ).

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Liangjie Environment is a professional environmental service company integrating daily cleaning, reclamation cleaning, exterior wall cleaning, home service, stone maintenance, landscaping, four pests disinfection and sterilization, environmental monitoring and management, municipal sanitation, property management and other services. It has become a leading enterprise in the industry of Taijiang District of Fuzhou with an annual turnover of tens of millions of yuan and more than 1500 employees. The company’s business covers Fujian Province and Guangdong Province, and has in-depth strategic cooperation with the top 20 enterprises in the property industry such as Vanke Property, Country Garden Property, Jinmao Property, Zhonghai Property, Shimao Property, etc.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11364080 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stands at 18.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.74%.

The market cap for EJH stock reached $8.28 million, with 24.11 million shares outstanding and 23.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 656.35K shares, EJH reached a trading volume of 11364080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

How has EJH stock performed recently?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.66. With this latest performance, EJH shares dropped by -71.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.50 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1432, while it was recorded at 0.3353 for the last single week of trading, and 16.3587 for the last 200 days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

Insider trade positions for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.20% of EJH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EJH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 8,523, which is approximately 45.742% of the company’s market cap and around 0.49% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 6,807 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2000.0 in EJH stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2000.0 in EJH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EJH] by around 17,185 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 1,348 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 4,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EJH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,510 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,348 shares during the same period.