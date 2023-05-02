Market Analysts see Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gaining to $13.50. Time to buy?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] price plunged by -2.82 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM that UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 (ended March 31, 2023) results on May 9, 2023, at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

This call will be webcast live and archived at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials.

A sum of 7297098 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.33M shares. Under Armour Inc. shares reached a high of $8.94 and dropped to a low of $8.60 until finishing in the latest session at $8.62.

The one-year UAA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.59. The average equity rating for UAA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $12.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $13 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. On December 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for UAA shares from 9 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03.

UAA Stock Performance Analysis:

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.69. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -7.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.28 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.17, while it was recorded at 8.72 for the last single week of trading, and 9.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Under Armour Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Total Capital for UAA is now 15.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.01. Additionally, UAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] managed to generate an average of $20,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

UAA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 3.02%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,394 million, or 81.40% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,152,820, which is approximately 1.49% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,805,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.07 million in UAA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $92.27 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 12.039% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 32,068,665 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 24,809,648 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 100,268,323 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,146,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,941,742 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 5,766,270 shares during the same period.