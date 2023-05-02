Market Analysts see PPL Corporation [PPL] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] gained 0.17% on the last trading session, reaching $28.77 price per share at the time. The company report on April 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Results.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) will release consolidated first-quarter 2023 earnings results on Thursday, May 4.

Vincent Sorgi, PPL president and chief executive officer, and other members of PPL’s executive team will discuss quarterly results and the company’s general business outlook during a conference call with financial analysts that will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

PPL Corporation represents 736.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.24 billion with the latest information. PPL stock price has been found in the range of $28.64 to $29.035.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, PPL reached a trading volume of 5303892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $31.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $33, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for PPL stock

PPL Corporation [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 4.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.61 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.71, while it was recorded at 28.66 for the last single week of trading, and 28.23 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corporation go to 17.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PPL Corporation [PPL]

There are presently around $15,191 million, or 72.80% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,068,873, which is approximately -1.501% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,970,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.27 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly -1.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

387 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 43,430,842 shares. Additionally, 357 investors decreased positions by around 34,664,730 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 450,839,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 528,935,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,944,836 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 2,932,827 shares during the same period.