Market Analysts see Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] falling to $3. Time to buy?

Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] gained 5.58% or 0.04 points to close at $0.78 with a heavy trading volume of 7093129 shares. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Clover Health Announces Agreement to Settle Securities Class Action Litigation.

On April 21, 2023, the parties to the securities class action entered into a memorandum of understanding providing for the settlement of the class action. Subject to negotiation of definitive documentation and final court approval, the class will receive $22 million dollars (less an award of fees and expenses to the plaintiffs’ counsel, as determined by the court), the defendants (including the Company) will receive customary releases, and the litigation will be concluded. The Company will use insurance proceeds totaling $19.5 million that have been advanced or have been committed to be advanced by the Company’s insurers to fund the settlement. The Company expects to pay $2.5 million of out-of-pocket costs to fund the settlement.

It opened the trading session at $0.75, the shares rose to $0.7899 and dropped to $0.7401, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLOV points out that the company has recorded -48.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.48M shares, CLOV reached to a volume of 7093129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $1.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Clover Health Investments Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on CLOV stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CLOV shares from 9 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for CLOV stock

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, CLOV shares dropped by -5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.60 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9118, while it was recorded at 0.7426 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5666 for the last 200 days.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.35. Clover Health Investments Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.72.

Return on Total Capital for CLOV is now -80.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.69. Additionally, CLOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] managed to generate an average of -$516,530 per employee.Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp. go to 19.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]

There are presently around $93 million, or 32.50% of CLOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,158,748, which is approximately 4.04% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,124,981 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.05 million in CLOV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.54 million in CLOV stock with ownership of nearly 8.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clover Health Investments Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:CLOV] by around 12,549,370 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 9,216,904 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 104,381,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,148,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLOV stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,463,493 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,326,686 shares during the same period.