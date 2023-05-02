Market Analysts see Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] jumped around 0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.52 at the close of the session, up 0.57%. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Introducing Optimum Complete: Combining Optimum’s Most Powerful Connectivity Products, Internet + Mobile, Unleashing Great Savings for Consumers.

Optimum Complete unites Optimum’s advanced internet and mobile services in a simple, customer-friendly offer to provide fast, reliable, anywhere connectivity at an incredible value and savings.

Premier tier features Optimum Fiber 5 Gig, the fastest fiber internet, with symmetrical speeds plus Optimum Mobile service with unlimited data.

Altice USA Inc. stock is now -23.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATUS Stock saw the intraday high of $3.79 and lowest of $3.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.17, which means current price is +33.84% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 16970718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on ATUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has ATUS stock performed recently?

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.51. With this latest performance, ATUS shares gained by 11.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.29 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.45, while it was recorded at 3.07 for the last single week of trading, and 5.84 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.03 and a Gross Margin at +48.39. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.02.

Return on Total Capital for ATUS is now 7.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.79. Additionally, ATUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] managed to generate an average of $17,688 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

There are presently around $892 million, or 59.80% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 35,252,350, which is approximately 1.767% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,264,129 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.42 million in ATUS stocks shares; and REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $53.51 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly 41.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 58,425,930 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 64,422,674 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 131,930,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,779,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,316,414 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 48,701,656 shares during the same period.