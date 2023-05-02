Market Analysts see Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] traded at a low on 05/01/23, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.51. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 10:35 AM that Agenus to Present at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2023 Annual Meeting.

Oral presentation on Phase 2 trial evaluating balstilimab/zalifrelimab plus standard of care in advanced sarcoma.

Poster discussion on Phase 1 trial investigating AGEN2373 monotherapy in advanced solid tumors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5263728 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Agenus Inc. stands at 7.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.77%.

The market cap for AGEN stock reached $498.80 million, with 304.46 million shares outstanding and 255.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.99M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 5263728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $7.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09.

How has AGEN stock performed recently?

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.22. With this latest performance, AGEN shares gained by 4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.21 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6812, while it was recorded at 1.5480 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3548 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]

There are presently around $269 million, or 59.60% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 27,000,000, which is approximately 2.564% of the company’s market cap and around 8.21% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,281,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.66 million in AGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $35.34 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 8.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

89 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 25,039,606 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 11,928,003 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 140,881,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,849,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,237,432 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,769,689 shares during the same period.