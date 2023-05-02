Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL] Stock trading around $2.50 per share: What’s Next?

Magic Empire Global Limited [NASDAQ: MEGL] price plunged by -37.50 percent to reach at -$1.5. The company report on August 10, 2022 at 12:13 AM that Magic Empire Global Limited Announced Closing of Initial Public Offering.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering were $20 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The ordinary shares began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on August 5, 2022 under the ticker symbol “MEGL.”.

A sum of 7987222 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.99M shares. Magic Empire Global Limited shares reached a high of $3.22 and dropped to a low of $2.30 until finishing in the latest session at $2.50.

Guru’s Opinion on Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magic Empire Global Limited is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.30.

MEGL Stock Performance Analysis:

Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 123.21. With this latest performance, MEGL shares gained by 63.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.21% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.18 for Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.60, while it was recorded at 1.89 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Magic Empire Global Limited Fundamentals:

Magic Empire Global Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.90 and a Current Ratio set at 20.90.

Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.50% of MEGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MEGL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 49,042, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 62.23% of the total institutional ownership; SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, holding 30,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in MEGL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $92000.0 in MEGL stock with ownership of nearly -22.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Magic Empire Global Limited [NASDAQ:MEGL] by around 146,649 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 59,968 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 17,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MEGL stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 137,996 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 36,968 shares during the same period.