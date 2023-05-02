Li Auto Inc. [LI] Revenue clocked in at $6.54 billion, up 15.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] price surged by 0.51 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on April 30, 2023 at 10:45 PM that Li Auto Inc. April 2023 Delivery Update.

“We are pleased to have delivered over 10,000 Li L7s in its first full month of deliveries, establishing the vehicle as a preferred choice among five-seat premium SUVs for Chinese families while marking the first time a Chinese branded five-seat SUV priced above RMB300,000 has achieved this monthly delivery milestone. We are also proud to have captured leading shares in both China’s NEV and SUV markets in the price segment above RMB300,000 in the first quarter of 2023,” commented Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto. “On the strategy front, during Auto Shanghai 2023, we have unveiled our autonomous driving and BEV roadmap. Regarding autonomous driving, we expect to release the city NOA for beta testing in Li AD Max 3.0 this quarter and target to roll out in 100 cities nationwide by the year end. Additionally, we have introduced our 800-volt fast charging solution, opening a new chapter through the paralleled development of EREVs and HPC BEVs. In terms of product planning, we will strive to establish a model portfolio of one super flagship vehicle, five EREVs, and five HPC BEVs by 2025 to fulfill diverse family needs in the price segment above RMB200,000.”.

A sum of 6303149 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.77M shares. Li Auto Inc. shares reached a high of $24.21 and dropped to a low of $23.36 until finishing in the latest session at $23.62.

The one-year LI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.17. The average equity rating for LI stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Li Auto Inc. [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $34.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for LI in the course of the last twelve months was 22.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

LI Stock Performance Analysis:

Li Auto Inc. [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.14. With this latest performance, LI shares dropped by -6.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.08 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.60, while it was recorded at 22.96 for the last single week of trading, and 23.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Li Auto Inc. Fundamentals:

Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Li Auto Inc. [LI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,422 million, or 29.50% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,101,217, which is approximately -3.439% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,664,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $321.12 million in LI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $239.58 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly -17.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

111 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 34,934,358 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 107,922,701 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 2,757,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,614,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,838,234 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 36,808,012 shares during the same period.