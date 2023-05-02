Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU] Is Currently 96.69 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Leju Holdings Limited [NYSE: LEJU] jumped around 1.75 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.56 at the close of the session, up 96.69%. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 7:23 AM that Leju Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Leju Holdings Limited (“Leju” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LEJU), a leading e-commerce and online media platform for real estate and home furnishing industries in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 18, 2023. The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.leju.com.

Leju will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations department, Leju Holdings Limited, Level G, Building G, No.8 Dongfeng South Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, People’s Republic of China, 100016.

Leju Holdings Limited stock is now 167.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LEJU Stock saw the intraday high of $9.84 and lowest of $1.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.69, which means current price is +245.63% above from all time high which was touched on 05/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 20.05K shares, LEJU reached a trading volume of 5699378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU]?

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Leju Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2016, representing the official price target for Leju Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leju Holdings Limited is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEJU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.62.

How has LEJU stock performed recently?

Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 209.57. With this latest performance, LEJU shares gained by 226.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 121.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEJU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.09 for Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2500, while it was recorded at 1.8300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6100 for the last 200 days.

Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.86 and a Gross Margin at +91.08. Leju Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.13.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.45.

Leju Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU]

Positions in Leju Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Leju Holdings Limited [NYSE:LEJU] by around 288 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 30,649 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 150,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEJU stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 288 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 18,090 shares during the same period.