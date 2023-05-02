KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] traded at a high on 05/01/23, posting a 2.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.07. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast.

To access the call by phone, please go to this link to register (phone registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6572243 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Peloton Interactive Inc. stands at 5.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.75%.

The market cap for PTON stock reached $3.10 billion, with 341.93 million shares outstanding and 310.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.56M shares, PTON reached a trading volume of 6572243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $15.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $13 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $14, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on PTON stock. On February 02, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PTON shares from 12 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 100.78.

How has PTON stock performed recently?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.89. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -14.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.59 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.99, while it was recorded at 8.82 for the last single week of trading, and 10.57 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.42 and a Gross Margin at +16.81. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.94.

Return on Total Capital for PTON is now -48.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -240.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 400.29. Additionally, PTON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 384.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] managed to generate an average of -$289,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

There are presently around $2,530 million, or 86.60% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 48,455,871, which is approximately 25% of the company’s market cap and around 2.28% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,127,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.89 million in PTON stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $217.32 million in PTON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 66,501,236 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 47,829,670 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 170,604,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,935,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,527,006 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 11,669,617 shares during the same period.