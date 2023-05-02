Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $164

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] loss -0.06% on the last trading session, reaching $163.60 price per share at the time. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31st, at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

Johnson & Johnson represents 2.61 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $423.28 billion with the latest information. JNJ stock price has been found in the range of $162.24 to $164.298.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.44M shares, JNJ reached a trading volume of 4865597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $179.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 68.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for JNJ stock

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.05. With this latest performance, JNJ shares gained by 6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.38 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.77, while it was recorded at 163.62 for the last single week of trading, and 166.95 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.08 and a Gross Margin at +67.67. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.88.

Return on Total Capital for JNJ is now 21.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.33. Additionally, JNJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] managed to generate an average of $117,492 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 4.34%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

There are presently around $299,360 million, or 70.80% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 246,826,621, which is approximately 0.606% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 198,802,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.54 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $23.26 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly 0.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,824 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 62,184,066 shares. Additionally, 1,676 investors decreased positions by around 43,091,473 shares, while 378 investors held positions by with 1,723,437,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,828,712,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 214 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,103,344 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 2,740,239 shares during the same period.