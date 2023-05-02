iQIYI Inc. [IQ] Revenue clocked in at $4.19 billion, up 16.04% YTD: What’s Next?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] gained 0.82% or 0.05 points to close at $6.15 with a heavy trading volume of 5626485 shares. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 1:04 AM that iQIYI Hosts Online Screening of 13th Beijing International Film Festival as AI Technology Facilitates with Restoring Classic Content.

iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced that from Apr. 20 to 29, the company is hosting the online screening of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF). iQIYI will provide various ways of viewing, including online screening and live broadcasting to showcase high-quality films and TV series. The screening features the debut of the restored 4K version of Woman Sesame Oil Maker, Golden Bear Award winner in 1993, a strong example of the Company’s utilizing its self-developed ZoomAI video enhancement technology (“ZoomAI”) to restore the Chinese heritage films.

It opened the trading session at $6.16, the shares rose to $6.26 and dropped to $6.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IQ points out that the company has recorded 197.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -272.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.24M shares, IQ reached to a volume of 5626485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $8.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $4.70 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.80 to $5.10, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

Trading performance analysis for IQ stock

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -13.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 197.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.72 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.95, while it was recorded at 6.00 for the last single week of trading, and 4.71 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.53 and a Gross Margin at +23.03. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.47.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 349.30. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 3.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

There are presently around $1,489 million, or 68.40% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 25,325,277, which is approximately 25.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD., holding 23,529,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.53 million in IQ stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $141.36 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 4.413% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 44,987,456 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 58,167,823 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 140,867,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,022,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,447,356 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 36,398,252 shares during the same period.