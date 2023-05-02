Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA] stock Resumed by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $11

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: IOVA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.01% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.81%. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 7:01 AM that Iovance Biotherapeutics to Present at Upcoming Conferences.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies, today announced that senior leadership plans to present at the following conferences:.

Chardan’s 7th Annual Genetic Medicine and Cell Therapy Manufacturing SummitFireside Chat: April 24, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ETVirtual.

Over the last 12 months, IOVA stock dropped by -58.76%. The one-year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.1. The average equity rating for IOVA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.37 billion, with 164.82 million shares outstanding and 146.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, IOVA stock reached a trading volume of 8582702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOVA shares is $22.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $11 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $6, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on IOVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21.

IOVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.81. With this latest performance, IOVA shares gained by 4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.40 for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.30, while it was recorded at 5.68 for the last single week of trading, and 8.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $978 million, or 89.98% of IOVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IOVA stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 14,715,475, which is approximately 48.16% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,463,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.57 million in IOVA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $68.11 million in IOVA stock with ownership of nearly 5.325% of the company’s market capitalization.

121 institutional holders increased their position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:IOVA] by around 43,328,711 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 21,987,650 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 108,168,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,484,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IOVA stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,700,071 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 5,654,643 shares during the same period.