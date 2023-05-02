Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. [ILAG] moved up 13.64: Why It’s Important

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ILAG] gained 13.64% on the last trading session, reaching $1.50 price per share at the time. The company report on February 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Intelligent Living Application Group Announces Plans to Develop Advanced Smart Home Security Devices.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ILAG) (“Intelligent Living” or the “Company”), a premium lockset manufacturer in Hong Kong, announced today plans to develop and launch home security devices incorporated with blockchain technology, and that it has engaged a Hong Kong-based systems development company, China Star Technology Development Limited (“China Star”), to develop smart home products and devices in order to enter and compete in the smart home and IoT market. China Star will undertake the technical product development work and Intelligent Living will own all the rights for the new products, devices, applications and related intellectual property including the software used in the systems.

Mr. Bong Lau, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Intelligent Living, commented, “We are committed to introduce new and innovative products into the marketplace and believe that smart home products complement our capability in the design and production of affordable high-quality locksets. As mentioned in our recently completed initial public offering last July, we will invest in research and development for smart locks, smart security and internet of things (IoT) products. We are confident that our working with China Star will generate synergies that will result in the development of advanced lockset products and smart home security devices.”.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. represents 18.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.09 million with the latest information. ILAG stock price has been found in the range of $1.30 to $2.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 352.90K shares, ILAG reached a trading volume of 13485603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ILAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.73.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. [ILAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.06. With this latest performance, ILAG shares gained by 44.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.63% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ILAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.72 for Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. [ILAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1851, while it was recorded at 1.1620 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9739 for the last 200 days.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. [ILAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. [ILAG] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.87 and a Gross Margin at +10.46. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.05.

Return on Total Capital for ILAG is now -29.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. [ILAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.06. Additionally, ILAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. [ILAG] managed to generate an average of -$3,707 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.

An analysis of insider ownership at Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. [ILAG]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.63% of ILAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ILAG stocks are: TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 48,948, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 51.83% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 21,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28000.0 in ILAG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $20000.0 in ILAG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ILAG] by around 99,131 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 11,942 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 6,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ILAG stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,931 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,942 shares during the same period.