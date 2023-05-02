ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] is 11.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] gained 2.23% or 0.12 points to close at $5.51 with a heavy trading volume of 9383884 shares. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM that ImmunoGen Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

ImmunoGen, Inc., (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that in connection with the previously announced appointment of Isabel Kalofonos as ImmunoGen’s Chief Commercial Officer, the compensation committee of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Compensation Committee”) approved, effective as of April 28, 2023, grants of a non-qualified stock option to purchase 284,250 shares of its common stock (the “Kalofonos Options”) and restricted stock units (“RSUs”) covering 47,375 shares of its common stock under the ImmunoGen, Inc. Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, as amended (the “Inducement Plan”).

In addition, ImmunoGen announced that the Compensation Committee approved, effective as of April 28, 2023, grants of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 131,600 shares of its common stock (the “Employee Options”) and RSUs covering 65,750 shares of its common stock under the Inducement Plan to five other new employees.

It opened the trading session at $5.45, the shares rose to $5.77 and dropped to $5.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IMGN points out that the company has recorded -6.45% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -77.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, IMGN reached to a volume of 9383884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2022, representing the official price target for ImmunoGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $6, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on IMGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

Trading performance analysis for IMGN stock

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.39. With this latest performance, IMGN shares gained by 48.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.68 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 4.72 for the last single week of trading, and 4.91 for the last 200 days.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -203.06 and a Gross Margin at +98.20. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -204.93.

Return on Total Capital for IMGN is now -75.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.39. Additionally, IMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] managed to generate an average of -$804,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]

There are presently around $1,062 million, or 93.10% of IMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 21,853,958, which is approximately 0.517% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,016,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.11 million in IMGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $94.37 million in IMGN stock with ownership of nearly 19.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunoGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN] by around 30,582,301 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 35,236,047 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 131,195,106 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,013,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMGN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,432,063 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 11,547,949 shares during the same period.