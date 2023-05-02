ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] Stock trading around $3.08 per share: What’s Next?

ImmunityBio Inc. [NASDAQ: IBRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.23%. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM that National Multicenter Trial Opens to Study ImmunityBio’s Tri-Ad5 Cancer Vaccines Plus N-803 to Prevent Cancer in People with Lynch Syndrome.

The Phase 2b cancer vaccine trial will study a multiple vaccination approach called ‘Tri-Ad5’ that uses three ImmunityBio vaccines in combination with the company’s IL-15 superagonist N-803, to potentially reduce the risk of developing colorectal and other cancers in patients with hereditary Lynch syndrome.

An estimated 1 in every 300 people may be carriers of a mutation in a gene associated with Lynch syndrome1. People with this syndrome are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer at a younger age and are at increased risk of developing multiple types of cancers during their lifetime.

Over the last 12 months, IBRX stock dropped by -17.65%. The one-year ImmunityBio Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.78. The average equity rating for IBRX stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.26 billion, with 403.64 million shares outstanding and 83.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, IBRX stock reached a trading volume of 5035361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBRX shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ImmunityBio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunityBio Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6280.43.

IBRX Stock Performance Analysis:

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.23. With this latest performance, IBRX shares gained by 75.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.67 for ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.99, while it was recorded at 2.62 for the last single week of trading, and 4.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ImmunityBio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -146090.42 and a Gross Margin at -9980.00. ImmunityBio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -173569.58.

Additionally, IBRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 260.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 200.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] managed to generate an average of -$574,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.ImmunityBio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

IBRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ImmunityBio Inc. go to -1.70%.

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $149 million, or 10.30% of IBRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,255,246, which is approximately 2.175% of the company’s market cap and around 72.71% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 7,609,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.31 million in IBRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.66 million in IBRX stock with ownership of nearly 12.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunityBio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunityBio Inc. [NASDAQ:IBRX] by around 16,811,170 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 2,998,981 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 33,421,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,231,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBRX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,045,017 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,657,943 shares during the same period.