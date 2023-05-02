Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] Is Currently 0.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: HST] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $16.18 at the close of the session, up 0.06%. The company report on March 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Host Hotels & Resorts Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call to be Held on May 4, 2023.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 results and business outlook on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock is now 0.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HST Stock saw the intraday high of $16.505 and lowest of $16.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.36, which means current price is +11.55% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.96M shares, HST reached a trading volume of 8335100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $19.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Perform rating on HST stock. On August 29, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HST shares from 20 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for HST in the course of the last twelve months was 10.42.

How has HST stock performed recently?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, HST shares gained by 2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.92 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.22, while it was recorded at 16.00 for the last single week of trading, and 17.27 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

Insider trade positions for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]

There are presently around $11,950 million, or 107.13% of HST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,594,801, which is approximately 0.809% of the company’s market cap and around 1.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,576,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in HST stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $772.91 million in HST stock with ownership of nearly -2.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 320 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:HST] by around 61,805,553 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 46,349,049 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 630,867,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 739,021,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,423,821 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 8,365,782 shares during the same period.