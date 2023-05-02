Guggenheim lifts FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE: FE] price plunged by -1.98 percent to reach at -$0.79. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 3:35 PM that FirstEnergy Transmission Subsidiary Upgrades High-Voltage Power Line in Lebanon Valley.

Upgraded line will enhance reliability for thousands of Met-Ed customers.

Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission (MAIT), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has rebuilt a high-voltage power line in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, to enhance electric system reliability. Approximately 3,300 customers of FirstEnergy electric company Met-Ed will benefit from the work, which will help prevent unplanned outages in the future by making the line more resilient against strong storms.

A sum of 15433159 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.65M shares. FirstEnergy Corp. shares reached a high of $40.39 and dropped to a low of $38.84 until finishing in the latest session at $39.01.

The one-year FE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.18. The average equity rating for FE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FE shares is $44.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for FirstEnergy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $41 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for FirstEnergy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $44, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on FE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FirstEnergy Corp. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for FE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

FE Stock Performance Analysis:

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.50. With this latest performance, FE shares dropped by -1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.98, while it was recorded at 40.35 for the last single week of trading, and 39.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FirstEnergy Corp. Fundamentals:

FirstEnergy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

FE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FirstEnergy Corp. go to 0.55%.

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,274 million, or 89.00% of FE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,818,032, which is approximately 1.034% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,736,238 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in FE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.75 billion in FE stock with ownership of nearly -1.722% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FirstEnergy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 366 institutional holders increased their position in FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE:FE] by around 30,885,950 shares. Additionally, 309 investors decreased positions by around 38,329,160 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 389,940,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 459,156,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FE stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,512,224 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 7,453,127 shares during the same period.