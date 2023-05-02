Goldman slashes price target on Invitae Corporation [NVTA] – find out why.

Invitae Corporation [NYSE: NVTA] jumped around 0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.40 at the close of the session, up 2.94%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 6:59 AM that Invitae to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, and will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

To access the conference call, please register at the link below:https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=cd3e99e2&confId=49697.

Invitae Corporation stock is now -24.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVTA Stock saw the intraday high of $1.44 and lowest of $1.335 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.00, which means current price is +19.66% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.33M shares, NVTA reached a trading volume of 6132965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Invitae Corporation [NVTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTA shares is $2.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTA stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Invitae Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Invitae Corporation stock. On July 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NVTA shares from 8 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitae Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10.

How has NVTA stock performed recently?

Invitae Corporation [NVTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.87. With this latest performance, NVTA shares gained by 13.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.42 for Invitae Corporation [NVTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4764, while it was recorded at 1.3300 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3533 for the last 200 days.

Invitae Corporation [NVTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitae Corporation [NVTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -136.48 and a Gross Margin at +19.23. Invitae Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -601.64.

Return on Total Capital for NVTA is now -21.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -95.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -201.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invitae Corporation [NVTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,719.43. Additionally, NVTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,700.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invitae Corporation [NVTA] managed to generate an average of -$1,827,231 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Invitae Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Earnings analysis for Invitae Corporation [NVTA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitae Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Invitae Corporation [NVTA]

There are presently around $253 million, or 72.90% of NVTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVTA stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 31,331,341, which is approximately 15.73% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,587,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.72 million in NVTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $29.61 million in NVTA stock with ownership of nearly 2.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invitae Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Invitae Corporation [NYSE:NVTA] by around 22,783,185 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 21,825,049 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 141,377,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,986,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVTA stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,866,218 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 7,856,417 shares during the same period.