Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] Revenue clocked in at $8.02 billion, down -0.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] closed the trading session at $26.13 on 05/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.97, while the highest price level was $28.50. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) [NYSE: BEN] today announced net income1 of $194.2 million or $0.38 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $165.6 million or $0.32 per diluted share for the previous quarter, and $349.6 million or $0.68 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Operating income was $255.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $194.0 million for the previous quarter and $463.0 million for the prior year.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

As supplemental information, the Company is providing certain adjusted performance measures which are based on methodologies other than generally accepted accounting principles. Adjusted net income2 was $316.7 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share2 was $0.61 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $262.4 million and $0.51 for the previous quarter, and $491.6 million and $0.96 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Adjusted operating income2 was $440.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $395.1 million for the previous quarter and $576.6 million for the prior year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.95 percent and weekly performance of -3.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, BEN reached to a volume of 5349516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $24.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $25, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on BEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 15.33.

BEN stock trade performance evaluation

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.19. With this latest performance, BEN shares dropped by -0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.16 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.43, while it was recorded at 26.41 for the last single week of trading, and 26.70 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.73 and a Gross Margin at +72.74. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.10.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.59. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $126,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to -2.90%.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,416 million, or 47.90% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 37,331,169, which is approximately 6.936% of the company’s market cap and around 18.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,570,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $929.25 million in BEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $790.48 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Franklin Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 279 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 19,913,355 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 8,808,316 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 209,961,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,683,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,209,135 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,403,737 shares during the same period.