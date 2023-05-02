For Toast Inc. [TOST], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] closed the trading session at $17.52 on 05/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.28, while the highest price level was $18.41. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Introducing Toast Tables: Integrated Reservation and Waitlist Management for Restaurants.

New solution simplifies table management, personalizes hospitality, and enables restaurants to reach guests where they search.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one technology platform built for restaurants, today announced the launch of Toast Tables, a reservation and waitlist management solution that integrates with the company’s robust restaurant technology platform. Toast Tables gives restaurants an affordable option to manage seating and turn first-time guests into regulars, including features like real-time table updates, automatically synced server rosters, and personalized guest profiles to power Toast Marketing and Loyalty integrations. The new suite is available to Toast customers for a flat monthly price, no fees per cover, and package options for different seating policies.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.83 percent and weekly performance of -0.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.56M shares, TOST reached to a volume of 5078563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Toast Inc. [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $22.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on TOST stock. On February 21, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for TOST shares from 27 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93.

Toast Inc. [TOST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, TOST shares gained by 2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.50 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.81, while it was recorded at 17.82 for the last single week of trading, and 18.71 for the last 200 days.

Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

There are presently around $5,440 million, or 79.10% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,594,332, which is approximately 4.309% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 26,766,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $487.15 million in TOST stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $435.47 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly 89.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toast Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 74,734,713 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 41,199,405 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 182,965,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,899,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,306,871 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 5,285,916 shares during the same period.