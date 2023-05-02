For SentinelOne Inc. [S], Analyst sees a rise to $22. What next?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] price surged by 2.12 percent to reach at $0.34. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SentinelOne® Sets New Standard for Cloud Security.

Company launches integration with Wiz, providing complete visibility into cloud-hosted infrastructure on a single platform, enabling customers to detect and respond to security threats with unparalleled speed.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) is taking cloud security to new levels. The autonomous security platform company today announced early access to the integration it is developing with Wiz, which will empower companies of all sizes to quickly and easily identify, prioritize, and fix cloud security threats more efficiently. The news comes during RSA Conference 2023, the premier cybersecurity event being held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco this week.

A sum of 8942679 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.14M shares. SentinelOne Inc. shares reached a high of $16.51 and dropped to a low of $15.802 until finishing in the latest session at $16.41.

The one-year S stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.17. The average equity rating for S stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $21.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2023, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

S Stock Performance Analysis:

SentinelOne Inc. [S] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.12. With this latest performance, S shares gained by 7.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.94 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.99, while it was recorded at 16.58 for the last single week of trading, and 19.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SentinelOne Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -95.36 and a Gross Margin at +65.85. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.61.

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

S Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to -5.44%.

SentinelOne Inc. [S] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,128 million, or 92.70% of S stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,646,230, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 25,317,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $406.85 million in S stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $295.19 million in S stock with ownership of nearly 4.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SentinelOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 32,317,238 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 30,461,310 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 131,843,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,622,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,936,282 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 16,498,296 shares during the same period.