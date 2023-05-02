For MGM Resorts International [MGM], Analyst sees a rise to $60. What next?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] closed the trading session at $46.04 on 05/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.25, while the highest price level was $46.365. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM that MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS.

Record 1Q Adjusted Property EBITDAR for Las Vegas Strip Resorts up 41% YOY; seventh consecutive quarterly record.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MGM China Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $169 million, 88% recovery vs 1Q19; net revenues up 130% YOY amid strong reopening trends.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 37.31 percent and weekly performance of 2.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, MGM reached to a volume of 7680751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $54.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2023, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $46, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on MGM stock. On December 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MGM shares from 40 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 17.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

MGM stock trade performance evaluation

MGM Resorts International [MGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.88. With this latest performance, MGM shares gained by 6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.10 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.36, while it was recorded at 44.03 for the last single week of trading, and 37.27 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,210 million, or 68.60% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,064,558, which is approximately -3.889% of the company’s market cap and around 17.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,975,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $987.16 million in MGM stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $955.73 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly 17.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

253 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 21,908,490 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 29,155,882 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 198,489,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,553,907 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,010,920 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 6,048,936 shares during the same period.