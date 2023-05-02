For Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT], Analyst sees a rise to $1.50. What next?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ: HUT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.26% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.60%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Hut 8 Provides Update on Business Combination with USBTC.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), (“Hut 8” or the “Company”) one of North America’s largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, continues to make progress on the proposed business combination pursuant to which Hut 8 and U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. dba US Bitcoin Corp (“USBTC”) will combine in an all-stock merger of equals (the “Transaction”). The combined company will be named “Hut 8 Corp.” (“New Hut”) and will be a U.S.-domiciled entity. The Transaction is expected to establish New Hut as a large scale, publicly traded Bitcoin miner focused on economical mining, highly diversified revenue streams, and industry leading environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

New Hut has filed an amendment to its Form S-4 Registration Statement (the “Amended Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). As disclosed in the Amended Registration Statement:.

Over the last 12 months, HUT stock dropped by -56.08%.

The market cap for the stock reached $505.24 million, with 207.81 million shares outstanding and 183.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.59M shares, HUT stock reached a trading volume of 6818647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $5 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hut 8 Mining Corp. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

HUT Stock Performance Analysis:

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, HUT shares dropped by -4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.69 for Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7452, while it was recorded at 1.7420 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7838 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hut 8 Mining Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.06 and a Gross Margin at -26.73. Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.14.

Return on Total Capital for HUT is now -15.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.49. Additionally, HUT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] managed to generate an average of -$2,477,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26 million, or 9.72% of HUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUT stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 2,118,661, which is approximately -18.25% of the company’s market cap and around 5.84% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 1,552,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.78 million in HUT stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $2.69 million in HUT stock with ownership of nearly 10.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ:HUT] by around 3,974,176 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 5,755,637 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 4,979,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,709,247 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 439,078 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,718,432 shares during the same period.