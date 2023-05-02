For Halliburton Company [HAL], Analyst sees a rise to $49. What next?

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] traded at a low on 05/01/23, posting a -0.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $32.55. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Halliburton Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Net income of $0.72 per diluted share.

Net income per diluted share more than doubled from Q1 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9247720 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Halliburton Company stands at 4.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.21%.

The market cap for HAL stock reached $28.72 billion, with 904.00 million shares outstanding and 901.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.41M shares, HAL reached a trading volume of 9247720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Halliburton Company [HAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $48.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on HAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 33.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has HAL stock performed recently?

Halliburton Company [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.57. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 4.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.95 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.73, while it was recorded at 32.45 for the last single week of trading, and 33.80 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +16.32. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Total Capital for HAL is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halliburton Company [HAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.29. Additionally, HAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halliburton Company [HAL] managed to generate an average of $34,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Halliburton Company [HAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 33.10%.

Insider trade positions for Halliburton Company [HAL]

There are presently around $24,716 million, or 84.70% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 99,631,311, which is approximately 1.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,715,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.68 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.1 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.073% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 504 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 62,175,197 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 59,294,848 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 633,205,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 754,675,263 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,317,078 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 9,519,507 shares during the same period.