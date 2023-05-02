For Gevo Inc. [GEVO], Analyst sees a rise to $2.25. What next?

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.175 during the day while it closed the day at $1.07. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Gevo, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023.

Gevo Inc. stock has also loss -11.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GEVO stock has declined by -47.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.14% and lost -43.68% year-on date.

The market cap for GEVO stock reached $247.30 million, with 237.38 million shares outstanding and 230.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.43M shares, GEVO reached a trading volume of 6788796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gevo Inc. [GEVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $2.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Gevo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on GEVO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 206.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

GEVO stock trade performance evaluation

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.57. With this latest performance, GEVO shares dropped by -30.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.87 for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5259, while it was recorded at 1.1200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1589 for the last 200 days.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc. [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -6590.47 and a Gross Margin at -1702.89. Gevo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8341.02.

Return on Total Capital for GEVO is now -11.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.51. Additionally, GEVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] managed to generate an average of -$1,101,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Gevo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.10 and a Current Ratio set at 16.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gevo Inc. [GEVO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc. go to 25.00%.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $122 million, or 51.30% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 26,215,340, which is approximately 3.18% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,484,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.56 million in GEVO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $15.65 million in GEVO stock with ownership of nearly 8.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

72 institutional holders increased their position in Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ:GEVO] by around 9,665,504 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 13,197,360 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 82,192,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,055,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEVO stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,109,224 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,644,479 shares during the same period.