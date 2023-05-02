For General Electric Company [GE], Analyst sees a rise to $113. What next?

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] gained 2.23% or 2.21 points to close at $101.18 with a heavy trading volume of 5883518 shares. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 11:22 AM that GE Aerospace signs F-35 Avionics and Power services agreement.

Global Performance-Based Logistics underpins affordability.

GE Aerospace has signed an agreement with Lockheed Martin to support avionics and electrical power systems on the F-35 globally.

It opened the trading session at $99.49, the shares rose to $102.00 and dropped to $99.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GE points out that the company has recorded 70.61% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -116.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.12M shares, GE reached to a volume of 5883518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $105.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $100 to $102. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2023, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $109 to $114, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on GE stock. On April 26, 2023, analysts increased their price target for GE shares from 110 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 26.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for GE stock

General Electric Company [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.35 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.96, while it was recorded at 98.57 for the last single week of trading, and 70.34 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.23 and a Gross Margin at +27.80. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.13.

Return on Total Capital for GE is now 5.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Electric Company [GE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.54. Additionally, GE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Electric Company [GE] managed to generate an average of $5,052 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

General Electric Company [GE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 25.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at General Electric Company [GE]

There are presently around $77,462 million, or 71.90% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 102,093,162, which is approximately 12.105% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 86,785,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.59 billion in GE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.72 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly 3.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

665 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 51,571,861 shares. Additionally, 789 investors decreased positions by around 43,413,019 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 687,701,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 782,686,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 210 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,174,557 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 3,323,461 shares during the same period.