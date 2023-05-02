For Alteryx Inc. [AYX], Analyst sees a rise to $65. What next?

Alteryx Inc. [NYSE: AYX] slipped around -3.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $37.95 at the close of the session, down -7.73%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Alteryx Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Annualized Recurring Revenue up 25% Year-Over-Year to $857 million.

Alteryx Inc. stock is now -25.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AYX Stock saw the intraday high of $40.99 and lowest of $37.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.98, which means current price is +0.58% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, AYX reached a trading volume of 6411407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alteryx Inc. [AYX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYX shares is $66.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Alteryx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Alteryx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while FBN Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on AYX stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AYX shares from 100 to 87.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alteryx Inc. is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96.

How has AYX stock performed recently?

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.88. With this latest performance, AYX shares dropped by -32.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.20 for Alteryx Inc. [AYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.36, while it was recorded at 45.93 for the last single week of trading, and 54.77 for the last 200 days.

Alteryx Inc. [AYX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alteryx Inc. [AYX] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.08 and a Gross Margin at +86.12. Alteryx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.24.

Return on Total Capital for AYX is now -21.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alteryx Inc. [AYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 551.65. Additionally, AYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 491.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alteryx Inc. [AYX] managed to generate an average of -$109,827 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Alteryx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Alteryx Inc. [AYX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alteryx Inc. go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Alteryx Inc. [AYX]

There are presently around $2,203 million, or 86.40% of AYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,615,095, which is approximately 2.645% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 4,783,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.73 million in AYX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $176.28 million in AYX stock with ownership of nearly 36.908% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alteryx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Alteryx Inc. [NYSE:AYX] by around 13,189,524 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 11,588,588 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 28,777,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,555,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYX stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,601,030 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 5,699,313 shares during the same period.