Fisker Inc. [FSR] is -25.03% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] traded at a low on 05/01/23, posting a -15.37 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.45. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 12:01 AM that Award-winning All-electric Fisker Ocean SUV Receives European Certification and Prepares for Regional Deliveries Starting May 5.

European regulators have certified the Fisker Ocean SUV for sale.

Deliveries of the Fisker Ocean One launch edition expected to start in Europe May 5.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13467667 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fisker Inc. stands at 14.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.82%.

The market cap for FSR stock reached $1.77 billion, with 315.08 million shares outstanding and 179.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.09M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 13467667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fisker Inc. [FSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $11.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $4, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5903.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

How has FSR stock performed recently?

Fisker Inc. [FSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.84. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -8.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.09 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.99, while it was recorded at 5.86 for the last single week of trading, and 7.50 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Fisker Inc. [FSR]

There are presently around $624 million, or 47.20% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 17,575,669, which is approximately 137.794% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,313,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.62 million in FSR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $79.61 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly 20.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

123 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 21,947,356 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 9,043,233 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 65,903,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,894,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,433,259 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,193,330 shares during the same period.