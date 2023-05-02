First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] Revenue clocked in at $624.22 million, down -16.91% YTD: What’s Next?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] closed the trading session at $6.93 on 05/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.91, while the highest price level was $7.27. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM that First Majestic Produces 7.6 million AgEq Oz in Q1 Consisting of 2.5 million Silver Ounces and 60,594 Gold Ounces; Announces VP Management Changes.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 20, 2023) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) announces that total production from the Company’s four material properties; the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the La Encantada Silver Mine and the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine reached 7.6 million silver equivalent (“AgEq”) ounces in the first quarter of 2023, consisting of 2.5 million silver ounces and 60,594 gold ounces. This represents a 6% increase in total production compared to the first quarter of 2022 and a 1% increase compared to the prior quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.91 percent and weekly performance of -2.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.32M shares, AG reached to a volume of 5491639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $10.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34.

AG stock trade performance evaluation

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53. With this latest performance, AG shares dropped by -3.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.26 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.88, while it was recorded at 7.02 for the last single week of trading, and 7.84 for the last 200 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.27 and a Gross Margin at +1.45. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.31.

Return on Total Capital for AG is now -3.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.57. Additionally, AG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $615 million, or 36.52% of AG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 26,311,164, which is approximately 1.274% of the company’s market cap and around 2.32% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 12,902,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.09 million in AG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $55.96 million in AG stock with ownership of nearly 2.379% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Majestic Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG] by around 22,803,171 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 7,796,508 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 56,500,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,100,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AG stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,387,311 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,838,375 shares during the same period.