Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] Is Currently -0.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE: CTRA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.62% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.01%. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Coterra Energy Schedules First-Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call for Friday, May 5, 2023.

Coterra Energy Inc. (“Coterra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTRA) today announced it will host a conference call on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 9:00 AM CT (10:00 AM ET) to discuss first-quarter 2023 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce first-quarter 2023 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Conference Call InformationDate: Friday, May 5, 2023Time: 10:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM CTDial-in (for callers in the U.S. and Canada): (888) 550-5424Int’l dial-in: (646) 960-0819Conference ID: 3813676.

Over the last 12 months, CTRA stock dropped by -6.72%. The one-year Coterra Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.48. The average equity rating for CTRA stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.21 billion, with 781.00 million shares outstanding and 760.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.96M shares, CTRA stock reached a trading volume of 5159482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $30.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $22 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Coterra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on CTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

CTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, CTRA shares gained by 5.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.80 for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.81, while it was recorded at 25.21 for the last single week of trading, and 26.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coterra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.35 and a Gross Margin at +63.79. Coterra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.73.

Return on Total Capital for CTRA is now 37.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.51. Additionally, CTRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] managed to generate an average of $4,143,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Coterra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

CTRA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc. go to -11.26%.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,162 million, or 97.40% of CTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,971,069, which is approximately 1.2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 81,311,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in CTRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.79 billion in CTRA stock with ownership of nearly 4.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coterra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 445 institutional holders increased their position in Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE:CTRA] by around 47,107,197 shares. Additionally, 372 investors decreased positions by around 83,360,092 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 578,971,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 709,439,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRA stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,956,729 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 17,341,651 shares during the same period.