Comerica Incorporated [CMA] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $57

Comerica Incorporated [NYSE: CMA] traded at a low on 05/01/23, posting a -2.01 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $42.50. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 4:55 PM that Comerica Bank’s California Index’s Decline Moderated in January.

The Comerica California Economic Activity Index fell 0.3% annualized in the three months through January, the smallest such decline since July 2022. The index rose 3.2% from a year earlier.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Four of the nine components that constitute the Index rose in January, while five declined. Employment rose by a solid 67,600, but so did continuing claims for unemployment insurance. These claims have risen for six of the last seven months, suggesting a weakening labor market. California’s unemployment rate rose by a tick to 4.2%, nearly a full percentage point above the national average of 3.4%. The unemployment rate is likely to rise further near term, as key sectors like the tech industry face strong headwinds. California’s industrial production likely contracted in January as industrial electricity consumption wanes from the near-term peak last August.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4802165 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Comerica Incorporated stands at 5.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.42%.

The market cap for CMA stock reached $5.33 billion, with 131.00 million shares outstanding and 130.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, CMA reached a trading volume of 4802165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Comerica Incorporated [CMA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMA shares is $57.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Comerica Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $75 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Comerica Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on CMA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comerica Incorporated is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 51.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMA in the course of the last twelve months was 140.19.

How has CMA stock performed recently?

Comerica Incorporated [CMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.33. With this latest performance, CMA shares dropped by -3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.13 for Comerica Incorporated [CMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.84, while it was recorded at 41.71 for the last single week of trading, and 67.88 for the last 200 days.

Comerica Incorporated [CMA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comerica Incorporated [CMA] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.12. Comerica Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.53.

Return on Total Capital for CMA is now 13.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comerica Incorporated [CMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.18. Additionally, CMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comerica Incorporated [CMA] managed to generate an average of $149,693 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Comerica Incorporated [CMA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comerica Incorporated go to -10.70%.

Insider trade positions for Comerica Incorporated [CMA]

There are presently around $4,764 million, or 84.90% of CMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,061,475, which is approximately 5.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,168,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $527.73 million in CMA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $339.22 million in CMA stock with ownership of nearly 1.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comerica Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 249 institutional holders increased their position in Comerica Incorporated [NYSE:CMA] by around 13,651,109 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 13,548,531 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 82,643,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,843,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMA stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,228,128 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,757,640 shares during the same period.