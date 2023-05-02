CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] Revenue clocked in at $8.51 billion, down -2.67% YTD: What’s Next?

CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE: CMS] price plunged by -1.00 percent to reach at -$0.62. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 6:55 AM that CMS Energy Announces Proposed Offering of $650 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2028.

CMS Energy Corporation (“CMS Energy”) (NYSE: CMS) announced today that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $650 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2028 (the “convertible notes”) in a private placement under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). CMS Energy also intends to grant to the initial purchasers of the convertible notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period from, and including, the date on which the convertible notes are first issued, up to an additional $100 million aggregate principal amount of the convertible notes.

CMS Energy intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the convertible notes to redeem, repurchase or otherwise repay CMS Energy’s existing consolidated indebtedness and to use the remainder of the proceeds, if any, for general corporate purposes.

A sum of 5846867 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.01M shares. CMS Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $62.85 and dropped to a low of $61.48 until finishing in the latest session at $61.64.

The one-year CMS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.96. The average equity rating for CMS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMS shares is $68.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CMS Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $61 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for CMS Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on CMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CMS Energy Corporation is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

CMS Stock Performance Analysis:

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, CMS shares gained by 0.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.27 for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.73, while it was recorded at 62.15 for the last single week of trading, and 62.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CMS Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.24 and a Gross Margin at +19.03. CMS Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.69.

Return on Total Capital for CMS is now 5.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.42. Additionally, CMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 194.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] managed to generate an average of $91,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.CMS Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CMS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS Energy Corporation go to 8.00%.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,093 million, or 94.00% of CMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,398,056, which is approximately 0.911% of the company’s market cap and around 0.45% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,574,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 billion in CMS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.18 billion in CMS stock with ownership of nearly 5.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

322 institutional holders increased their position in CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE:CMS] by around 23,066,683 shares. Additionally, 282 investors decreased positions by around 18,251,805 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 233,218,211 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 274,536,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMS stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 940,713 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,142,633 shares during the same period.