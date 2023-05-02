China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC] Revenue clocked in at $2.60 million, down -46.49% YTD: What’s Next?

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SXTC] gained 16.94% on the last trading session, reaching $0.29 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2022 at 8:00 AM that China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Received Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Bid Price Deficiency.

The notification received has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq. Under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has until May 2, 2023, to regain compliance. If at any time during such 180-day period the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares is at least $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 10.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.03 million with the latest information. SXTC stock price has been found in the range of $0.2152 to $0.3179.

If compared to the average trading volume of 406.75K shares, SXTC reached a trading volume of 4680134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SXTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for SXTC stock

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.00. With this latest performance, SXTC shares gained by 5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SXTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.33 for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2984, while it was recorded at 0.2248 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7450 for the last 200 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -199.43 and a Gross Margin at +48.10. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -220.43.

Return on Total Capital for SXTC is now -30.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.46. Additionally, SXTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC] managed to generate an average of -$65,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.00% of SXTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SXTC stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 89,157, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 67,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in SXTC stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $11000.0 in SXTC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SXTC] by around 204,181 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 32,742 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 20,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SXTC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 179,327 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 32,742 shares during the same period.