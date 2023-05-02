CBL International Limited [BANL] fell -8.14% so far this year. What now?

CBL International Limited [NASDAQ: BANL] loss -72.29% or -10.59 points to close at $4.06 with a heavy trading volume of 4503454 shares. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 3:51 AM that CBL International Limited Audited Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022.

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liabilities).

If we look at the average trading volume of 424.33K shares, BANL reached to a volume of 4503454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CBL International Limited [BANL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CBL International Limited is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BANL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for BANL in the course of the last twelve months was 37.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for BANL stock

CBL International Limited [BANL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -79.59.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.63 for CBL International Limited [BANL]. The present Moving Average recorded at 13.93 for the last single week of trading.

CBL International Limited [BANL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CBL International Limited [BANL] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.03 and a Gross Margin at +1.93. CBL International Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.62.

CBL International Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.