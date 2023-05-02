Cantor Fitzgerald lifts Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNOX] jumped around 4.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.29 at the close of the session, up 68.41%. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 8:46 AM that Nanox.ARC Imaging System Receives FDA Clearance, Pioneering a New Era in Medical Imaging.

Nanox.ARC.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock is now 39.43% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NNOX Stock saw the intraday high of $11.68 and lowest of $8.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.44, which means current price is +93.79% above from all time high which was touched on 05/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 519.06K shares, NNOX reached a trading volume of 32249556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNOX shares is $31.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 66.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

How has NNOX stock performed recently?

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.56. With this latest performance, NNOX shares gained by 81.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.44 for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.52, while it was recorded at 6.86 for the last single week of trading, and 10.06 for the last 200 days.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Insider trade positions for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]

There are presently around $58 million, or 17.70% of NNOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNOX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,070,804, which is approximately 3.59% of the company’s market cap and around 14.01% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 955,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.84 million in NNOX stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $4.14 million in NNOX stock with ownership of nearly -0.402% of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNOX] by around 1,066,550 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 591,514 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 7,795,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,453,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNOX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 261,566 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 259,212 shares during the same period.